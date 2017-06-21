DashCam Video of Police Killing of Philando Castile Is Released

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

DashCam Video of Police Killing of Philando Castile Is Released

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
Protests Erupt After Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Killing Of Philando Castile

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Via NYTimes: Days after a police officer was acquitted of all charges in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist in Minnesota, video of the shooting was publicly released on Tuesday for the first time.

Millions of people have seen the immediate aftermath of the shooting because Mr. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, had livestreamed it on Facebook. But few have seen video of the moments before that, when the shooting actually took place along a suburban street last year.

This video, from a dashboard camera on Officer Jeronimo Yanez’s patrol car, parked right behind Mr. Castile’s car, was played several times this month to jurors during Officer Yanez’s manslaughter trial but had not been shown outside the courtroom.

The video reveals how a mundane conversation about a broken taillight devolved within seconds into gunfire. The newly released footage provides the fullest account yet of an episode that led to a national debate over police conduct toward black people, but it also leaves unanswered critical questions about what happened that day. Read on at NY

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 2 days ago
06.21.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Photos