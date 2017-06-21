Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics Were Photoshopped

The reality star might have offended a few women.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty


Kim Kardashian is calling foul play on some pics that surfaced of her in Mexico. The pictures, which caused major talk across the Internet, show Kim K. in a bikini with some cellulite. See below:

No,w Kim is reflecting on the photos and she argues many of the pics were Photoshopped. In a sit down with The View, she said, “I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them.” She continued, “I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus.”

Kanye’s bae said the photos motivated her to get back into the shape she wanted. You can watch a clip of her comments below.


Many folks on social media took Kardashian’s statements as bashing cellulite, instead of seeing it as common and natural.

Kim hasn’t necessarily been the poster girl for natural beauty. Many folks have accused her of Photoshopping her Instagram pics. Either way, more press for Kim.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics Were Photoshopped

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 2 days ago
06.21.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Photos