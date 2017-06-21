Prodigy Was Reportedly Wheeled Out On A Stretcher After Saturday Concert

Via | HotNewHipHop

As TMZ reports, Prodigy must have been hurting bad Saturday night, because during the after-party he was in such bad shape he was wheeled out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital where he later died. The Mobb Deep rapper arrived at The Mirage for the official after-party at 1OAK. He was supposed to perform, but at around 1:30 AM Sunday he told people he was feeling bad and those around him were so concerned they put him on the gurney. The emergency followed an incident earlier in the evening … where he was supposed to meet with fans at an earlier concert that day but canceled because he was feeling ill.

