Prodigy Was Reportedly Wheeled Out On A Stretcher After Saturday Concert

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

TMZ reports that Prodigy had been taken to a hospital by stretcher Saturday night.

As TMZ reports, Prodigy must have been hurting bad Saturday night, because during the after-party he was in such bad shape he was wheeled out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital where he later died. The Mobb Deep rapper arrived at The Mirage for the official after-party at 1OAK. He was supposed to perform, but at around 1:30 AM Sunday he told people he was feeling bad and those around him were so concerned they put him on the gurney. The emergency followed an incident earlier in the evening … where he was supposed to meet with fans at an earlier concert that day but canceled because he was feeling ill.

