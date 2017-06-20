Did They Reconcile? T.I. & Tiny Are Kissing In The Same Bed [VIDEO]

♫ Stacks on deck, Patrón on ice and we can pop bottles all night baby, you could have whatever you like ♫

It looks like there’s hope for T.I. and Tiny after all,

T.I. shared a video on Instagram Live (see video below) of him and Tiny spending time together with their children. It is also clear that they could be getting their relationship back on track as well because in the same video T.I. and Tiny are seen kissing in bed.. [read rest of story here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: