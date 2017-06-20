Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From Mobb Deep

It’s a sad day for the hip hop community.

Rap legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep died on Tuesday at the age of 42 years old. His publicist revealed to TMZ that he was hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

However, the publicist added that “the exact cause of death has not been determined.” The Queens emcee was in Vegas over the weekend with his the second half of the Mobb, Havoc, performing on the Art of Rap tour before he was hospitalized.

An outpouring of love from rap fans and lovers of the Mobb took over social media after the news broke. See the celebrity reactions below:

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

RIP PRODIGY 🙏🏾 . HIP HOP LOST ANOTHER LEGEND — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) June 20, 2017

RIP PRODIGY sleep well king… — ghost (@therealstylesp) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Prodigy. — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) June 20, 2017

This prodigy shit hurts b — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 20, 2017

Hip hop has lost one of its best voices …..New York will never be the same again … RIP Prodigy — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) June 20, 2017

Rest in peace to the New York legend. Our prayers are with Prodigy’s family during this time.