DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A Major Fail

He is pointing fingers.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
DJ Khaled told us a long time ago that all he does is win — but some may think otherwise after his latest performance.

Last weekend, the famous producer took the stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and his set turned out to be a flub. According to Rolling Stone, Khaled was scheduled for an hour-long set, but only performed for less than 20 minutes before fans booed him off the stage.

Insomnia CEO Pasquale Rotella, who put on the big show, told reporters, “Due to technical difficulties beyond DJ Khaled and Insomniac’s control, Khaled was not able to perform at his scheduled time on Sunday night at EDC. He arrived on time and ready to rock the crowd, but equipment issues delayed the performance. Even though there were technical difficulties, he still got onstage and showed his fans love.”

Of course, Khaled couldn’t let the night end without informing his fans about his failed performance, claiming that his set was compromised by technical issues. In a series of Instagram posts, he explained the mishap:

This isn’t the first time Khaled was called out for a lackluster performance. He also caught flack for his underwhelming show at Coachella earlier this year.

