Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The Hospital Due To ‘Minor Issue’

Beyoncé and Jay Z had the world buzzing all week when their twins were born.

Several sources are saying that the queen gave birth to a boy and a girl last week. However, we haven’t seen any evidence of the famous parents or ‘dem babies. But according to TMZ, the reason why is because an issue surfaced after labor that has kept the babies in the hospital for nearly a week. A source revealed that the twins were born Monday in a Los Angeles hospital and a “minor issue” surfaced, causing doctors to not release them just yet.

Another source added the Bey also remains in the hospital, but her and Blue Ivy‘s siblings are expected to be okay. No word on where papa Jay is, but he reportedly rushed to Los Angeles last week after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Congrats to the beautiful family and well wishes to the newest members of the Carter crew.