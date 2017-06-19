Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The Hospital Due To ‘Minor Issue’

Here's all we know about the newest members of the Carter crew.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Beyoncé and Jay Z had the world buzzing all week when their twins were born.

Several sources are saying that the queen gave birth to a boy and a girl last week. However, we haven’t seen any evidence of the famous parents or ‘dem babies. But according to TMZ, the reason why is because an issue surfaced after labor that has kept the babies in the hospital for nearly a week. A source revealed that the twins were born Monday in a Los Angeles hospital and a “minor issue” surfaced, causing doctors to not release them just yet.

Another source added the Bey also remains in the hospital, but her and Blue Ivy‘s siblings are expected to be okay. No word on where papa Jay is, but he reportedly rushed to Los Angeles last week after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Congrats to the beautiful family and well wishes to the newest members of the Carter crew.

Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 33 mins ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 21 hours ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Young Thug Declares Himself The New 2pac
 1 day ago
06.19.17
B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a…
 3 days ago
06.18.17
D.R.A.M. is The Life of The Party at…
 3 days ago
06.18.17
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support
 3 days ago
06.18.17
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The…
 4 days ago
06.17.17
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 5 days ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 5 days ago
06.16.17
Photos