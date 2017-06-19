FAB FINDS: The 5 Items You Didn’t Even Know You Need For Essence Festival (But Do)

Essence Festival is approaching and thousands of people will be descending upon New Orleans, LA to have women empowerment, food and fun, and Black excellence in the Bayou. If this is your first (of fifth) Essence Festival, there are definitely items that you are going to need.
A MINI MISTING FAN
It can be over 100 degrees in July in New Orleans, so stay cool in the heat. This mini misting fan is perfect because it’s charged via USB and only $19.99.
BRA LINER
It’s HOT out there and you want to look haute in your outfit. Know those croissant-shaped sweat patches that form around your underboob from a really hot day outside? Wick’em Bra Liners will prevent this from happening and you need them in New Orleans. This bra liner is also great for women recovering from breast cancer, breast cancer surgery or have sensitive skin to underwire.
PORTABLE CHARGER
The convention center is HUGE and can take 20 minutes to walk from one end to the other. Between attending inspirational talks, meeting your favorite celebs, and watching some epic performances, the last thing you need is to worry about your phone dying. This portable charger will charge your phone up to 3 times.
SUNSCREEN
Black people: wear sunscreen. We burn, too! This isn’t just any sunscreen. This Anthelios Cooling SPF 30 Sunscreen cools as you apply. It has a refreshing water-like texture, but doesn’t leave a film or residue on your screen. You’ll feel like you’re relaxing in the pool, even though you are on land.
SCARF
Did I just say you need a scarf in the heat? Yes, you do. This Nano Ice Cooling Scarf will keep you cool for at least two hours once you take it out the freezer. The colorful design doesn’t even make people think you are wearing this piece for practical purposes…just fashionable!
ESSENCE FESTIVAL STREETSTYLE: Haute Hair And Statement Style In The Beautiful Bayou
36 photos Launch gallery
1. STATEMENT SUNNIESSource:Hello Beautiful 1 of 36
2. ROMPIN' AROUND!Source:Instagram 2 of 36
3. SOUTHERN STYLESource:Hello Beautiful 3 of 36
4. SMILESource:Hello Beautiful 4 of 36
5. TOP NOTCH WITH THE TOP KNOTSource:Hello Beautiful 5 of 36
6. DIGITAL FASHION & BEAUTY DIRECTOR FOR ESSENCE MAGAZINESource:Instagram 6 of 36
7. IT'S ALL IN THE DETAILSSource:Hello Beautiful 7 of 36
8. GIVE 'EM THE COLD SHOULDERSource:Hello Beautiful 8 of 36
9. ERICA ASHSource:Hello Beautiful 9 of 36
10. POP OF COLOR PUM PUM SHORTS!Source:Hello Beautiful 10 of 36
11. BERMUDAS IN THE BAYOUSource:Instagram 11 of 36
12. FUN WITH FRIENDS!Source:Hello Beautiful 12 of 36
13. COOL COORDINATESSource:Hello Beautiful 13 of 36
14.Source:Hello Beautiful 14 of 36
15. AFROSource:Hello Beautiful 15 of 36
16.Source:Hello Beautiful 16 of 36
17. GO BOLD!Source:Hello Beautiful 17 of 36
18. DENIM DELICATESSource:Hello Beautiful 18 of 36
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 36
20.Source:Hello Beautiful 20 of 36
21. BLUE STEELSource:Hello Beautiful 21 of 36
22. PATTERN PARTY!Source:Hello Beautiful 22 of 36
23. STYLIN' IN STRIPES!Source:Hello Beautiful 23 of 36
24. FLASH TATTOOSSource:Hello Beautiful 24 of 36
25. COOL KAFTANSource:Hello Beautiful 25 of 36
26.Source:Hello Beautiful 26 of 36
27. 4TH OF JULY STYLESource:Hello Beautiful 27 of 36
28.Source:Hello Beautiful 28 of 36
29. HIGHLIGHT WITH GRAYSource:Hello Beautiful 29 of 36
30. KEEPING COOLSource:Hello Beautiful 30 of 36
31. BODY ARTSource:Hello Beautiful 31 of 36
32.Source:Hello Beautiful 32 of 36
33.Source:Hello Beautiful 33 of 36
34. GO FOR GLADIATOR STYLESource:Hello Beautiful 34 of 36
35.Source:Hello Beautiful 35 of 36
36.Source:Hello Beautiful 36 of 36
