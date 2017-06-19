5 Plot Twists You Probably Won’t See On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K had a chat with the folks at “Rickey Smiley For Real“ about some of the stories that will unfold on upcoming episodes of the show. Some of the things they talked about are up in the air, however, and might not make the final cut for this season.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

