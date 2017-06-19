5 Plot Twists You Probably Won’t See On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K had a chat with the folks at “Rickey Smiley For Real“ about some of the stories that will unfold on upcoming episodes of the show. Some of the things they talked about are up in the air, however, and might not make the final cut for this season.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Discuss Why They Had Beef On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Juicy Loses It During Game Night On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
"Rickey Smiley For Real" Premiere Party [PHOTOS]
12 photos Launch gallery
"Rickey Smiley For Real" Premiere Party [PHOTOS]
1. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 PremiereSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours