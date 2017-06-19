Special K Shares Thoughts On Ice Cube’s Reprimanding Of Bill Maher [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A few weeks ago, comedian Bill Maher made the mistake of saying the n-word on his HBO show, “Real Time With Bill Maher.” After he received some major backlash- as well as a lot of sympathy -it was decided that he would have an episode featuring some panelists who would school him on his wrongdoings.

Ice Cube, alongside Michael Eric Dyson, joined Bill on the air tell let him know what’s up. Special K shared his thoughts on the entire incident, and how Ice Cube chose to address it on his show. Click on the audio player to hear more of the discussion in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

