How Nicki Minaj Launched A New Internet Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]

When Nicki Minaj got onto her Instagram just before hopping on a flight to Prague from London. She announced, “ATTENTION,” and explained that she was a prime example of how certain kinds of women get on flights to Prague. She then walked her signature Nicki Minaj strut to the plane.

The video racked up tons of views, and spawned a hilarious and creative challenge, which her fans rose to in perfect, baddie fashion. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

