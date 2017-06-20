LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]

LL Cool J got an amazing Father’s Day gift this year, the gift of seeing his daughter get married and being happy. His oldest daughter Italia Smith got married to Lamar Cardinez in a large ceremony on June 16th attended by many celebrities including Mary J. Blige, Monica, Nicey Nash, Bill Bellamy, Cookie Johnson and more.
Italia, known to friends as Talia, arrived at her wedding with her father in a 1945 white Cadillac and wore a beautiful lace French style dress with a corset top and train. The wedding was in an vineyard in Long Island with a reception following in a tent where Italia changed into a shorter dress for the all white decorated party for dinner and dancing. Congrats to the happy couple!
LL Cool J's Daughter Gets Married
LL Cool J's Daughter Gets Married
