Headkrack Explains The Rappers In XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


XXL’s Freshman Class issue is always a moment for hip-hop, when it looks at head at who might be a future heavy hitter in the rap genre. As Headkrack reveals this year’s list, Da Brat and Rickey Smiley don’t really understand who’s who or what’s what- by name, that is.

But when Headkrack gives them an explanation of each person, it turns out they aren’t so unfamiliar at all! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos