B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a New Music Scene [Exclusive Video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
B.o.B sits down with J.Nicks to talk about being an independent artist in this new age music scene, before hoping on stage and shutting down #BirthdayBashATL2017. Check out the video below…



Photos