Ring The Alarm! Beyoncé and Jay Z ‘Thrilled’ to Welcome Twins, Says Source

They’re here!
They’re here…Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins and Blue Ivy is finally a big sis!
According to PEOPLE, a source has confirmed that the pop icon has given birth to her babies.
“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” the source told the lifestyle publication.
It’s rumored that she had both a boy and girl per these balloons that boasted a “J” and “B” on that were sent to the same hospital that the 35-year-old reportedly delivered at. However, no official statement from their camp has confirmed these reports.
Awww…It feels like yesterday when the Lemonade songstress announced in February that she pregnant with not one, but two babies:
Since then, she has been the pillar of pregnancy bliss and flawless maternity fashion:
And while the congrats are making their way around the Internet, the Beyhive is apprehensive about these reports:
Meanwhile, others have a different theory:
If the news is true, CONGRATS Bey and Jay!!!
