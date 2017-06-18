Steve Harvey Says His Dirty Water Joke Was Only For The Caller, Not The People Of Flint

Either way, mocking anyone’s suffering isn’t funny.

After getting dragged for making an insensitive joke about the Flint water crisis, Steve Harvey is now trying to explain himself.

In a recent interview with AJC Radio & TV Talk, the talk show host claims that he wasn’t joking about the entire town’s residents—he was just engaging in light-hearted “trash talk” between him and the Flint caller. Nothing to take seriously, he said.

“The uproar came. This is sort of crazy. It was out of context. I was just talking to this one guy,” he said.

Harvey also tried to defend himself by stressing that he has spoken up about the Flint water crisis numerous times, set aside an hour of his radio show to discuss the topic and during the 2016 presidential election, he even pressed candidate Hillary Clinton on the subject.

“I had city officials and city members for a whole hour.”

In the end, the comedian says he was just doing what he always does.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to tell jokes. I can’t say nothin’ about nobody!”

But Steve, not everyone finds your jokes to be all that funny.

As we previously reported, Harvey, who used to live in Cleveland, was complaining about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss in the NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors when a caller started giving him a hard time.

“You from Flint?” Harvey asked.

“That’s why y’all ain’t even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn’t have lead in it?”

Before the caller hung up, Harvey got in one last dig: “Enjoy your nice brown glass of water.”



Yeah, mocking people’s suffering is totally hilarious.

It’s clear that Harvey is dire need of more people.

Since his Miss Universe card mix-up last year, he has been on a constant spiral of missteps from meeting with President Trump to telling Black folks to respect #45 to a leaked memo of him telling his staff “don’t approach me.”

