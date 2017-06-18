Uncategorized
Camille Cosby Goes After Judge and Media in Statement Following Mistrial in Bill’s Case

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 hours ago
Apollo Theater 75th Anniversary Gala - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


A mistrial has been declared in the Bill Cosby indecent assault trial and Cosby’s wife Camille has released a comment that many people are calling intense at best.

The statement was prepared and signed by Camille Cosby and was read aloud by a member of the Cosby PR firm.

In her statement, Camille attacked the district attorney, the judge, and the media.

“How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitatively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many but not all general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Bryan Bedder and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio

