Camille Cosby Goes After Judge and Media in Statement Following Mistrial in Bill’s Case

A mistrial has been declared in the Bill Cosby indecent assault trial and Cosby’s wife Camille has released a comment that many people are calling intense at best.
The statement was prepared and signed by Camille Cosby and was read aloud by a member of the Cosby PR firm.
In her statement, Camille attacked the district attorney, the judge, and the media.
“How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitatively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many but not all general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”
READ MORE: TheGrio.com
Article Courtesy of The Grio
First Picture Courtesy of Bryan Bedder and Getty Images
Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio