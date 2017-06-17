Columbus Club Shooting Leaves 1 Dead Others Injured

A shooting happened at Delfin Night Life Nightclub in the Continent on the north side early this morning in Columbus.
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition and being treated at Riverside Hospital. Police are asking if you have any information to come forward.
