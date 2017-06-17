Entertainment
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Lil Weezyana Festival

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Juvenile will spend 30 days in jail if he can not pay the mother of his son, Dionne Williams, what she’s owed.

According to TMZ Rapper Juvenile is in jail for failing to pay child support.  Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, will not be getting out until he pays the $150,000 he owes to Dionne Williams, the mother of his teenage son.  If he doesn’t pay he will be serving 30 days in jail.  

Continue reading Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support

