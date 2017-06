Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support

Via | HotNewHipHop

According to TMZ Rapper Juvenile is in jail for failing to pay child support. Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, will not be getting out until he pays the $150,000 he owes to Dionne Williams, the mother of his teenage son. If he doesn’t pay he will be serving 30 days in jail.