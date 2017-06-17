The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Plays Hilarious Drug-Related Prank On Ms. Janie! [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


If you’ve heard Ms. Janie on the morning show, you know she’s quite an animated lady. So when Rickey Smiley visited her house, and pretended to find a large amount of drugs on her front porch, her reaction was nothing short of very, very vocal.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out this hilarious video to see what happened when Rickey Smiley found “cocaine” on her front porch, in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Riles Up Ms. Janie With Outrageous Suggestions [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Pulls Election Prank On Ms. Janie! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Talks About Doing The Wobble With Ms. Janie [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast Pre-Birthday Bash

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live In Atlanta! [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live In Atlanta! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live In Atlanta! [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live In Atlanta! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a…
 14 hours ago
06.18.17
D.R.A.M. is The Life of The Party at…
 14 hours ago
06.18.17
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 3 days ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 3 days ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 4 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 5 days ago
06.14.17
Photos