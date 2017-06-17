Rickey Smiley Plays Hilarious Drug-Related Prank On Ms. Janie! [VIDEO]

If you’ve heard Ms. Janie on the morning show, you know she’s quite an animated lady. So when Rickey Smiley visited her house, and pretended to find a large amount of drugs on her front porch, her reaction was nothing short of very, very vocal.

Check out this hilarious video to see what happened when Rickey Smiley found “cocaine” on her front porch, in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

