Jay Z Will Give The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift To Incarcerated Men

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Jay Z is doing something generous to help incarcerated men while underscoring the unfairness in our justice system.

The rapper and mogul penned an op-ed in TIME magazine calling out the bail bond industry and how it preys on Black people like Sandra Bland and the subject of his recent documentary, Kalief Browder. “On any given day over 400,000 people, convicted of no crime, are held in jail because they cannot afford to buy their freedom,” Jay writes. “When black and brown people are over-policed and arrested and accused of crimes at higher rates than others, and then forced to pay for their freedom before they ever see trial, big bail companies prosper. This pre-incarceration conundrum is devastating to families. One in 9 black children has an incarcerated parent.”

To help turn the tide of this horrible system, Hov is doing his part by partnering with Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change “to bail out fathers who can’t afford the due process our democracy promises,” in time to unite these men with their families for Father’s Day.

“As a father with a growing family, it’s the least I can do,” he declares. “But philanthropy is not a long fix, we have to get rid of these inhumane practices altogether. We can’t fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.”

Hats off to Hov for this major contribution!

