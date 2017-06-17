Trial Over Bill Cosby NOT Going To Jail… For Now!

#bigbinkshow – The Bill Cosby case has came to an end and Bill will not be going to jail anytime soon because the judge has declared a mistrial. The jury comprised of seven men and five women and after deliberating for 53 hours could not agree on a decision.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Bill Cosby was on trial for 3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of Andrea Constand in 2004. The defense claimed that the sex as conventual. Dozens of other women have claimed the same accusations but statute of limitations has expired. According to the BBC the prosecution is already pushing for a new trail and will try and try to get more accusers to testify.Follow @wiznationcincy
RELATED STORY: BILL COSBY: Tells His Side of the Story
SOURCE BBC
Bill Cosby Memes
11 photos Launch gallery
Bill Cosby Memes
1. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-51-17-pm1 of 11
2. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-50-50-pm2 of 11
3. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-50-42-pm3 of 11
4. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-50-26-pm4 of 11
5. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-49-55-pm5 of 11
6. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-49-38-pm6 of 11
7. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-49-05-pm7 of 11
8. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-48-40-pm8 of 11
9. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-54-08-pm9 of 11
10. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-53-55-pm10 of 11
11. screen-shot-2014-12-30-at-2-53-38-pm11 of 11
comments – Add Yours