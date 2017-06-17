Music
Home > Music

Trial Over Bill Cosby NOT Going To Jail… For Now!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

#bigbinkshow – The Bill Cosby case has came to an end and Bill will not be going to jail anytime soon because the judge has declared a mistrial.  The jury comprised of seven men and five women and after deliberating for 53 hours could not agree on a decision.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bill Cosby was on trial for 3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of Andrea Constand in 2004.  The defense claimed that the sex as conventual.  Dozens of other women have claimed the same accusations but statute of limitations has expired.   According to the BBC the prosecution is already pushing for a new trail and will try and try to get more accusers to testify.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-CRIME-COSBY

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

RELATED STORY:  BILL COSBY: Tells His Side of the Story


SOURCE BBC

Bill Cosby Memes

11 photos Launch gallery

Bill Cosby Memes

Continue reading Bill Cosby Memes

Bill Cosby Memes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 20 hours ago
06.17.17
Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got…
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New…
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Scorched: Jada Pinkett-Smith Slams Tupac Biopic In Epic…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
WATCH: Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z Into The…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 2 days ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 4 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 4 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 4 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 4 days ago
06.13.17
Photos