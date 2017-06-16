Janet Jackson and Estranged Husband Spotted At Divorce Hearing [Photos]

Janet Jackson was spotted for the first time since announcing she and estranged husband Wissam Al Mana were headed for divorce.
According to reports, they began divorce proceedings on Thursday.
via TMZ:
Janet and Wissam Al Mana were spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London Thursday afternoon after the apparent first round of their divorce battle wrapped up. The singer left with her assistant and legal team while her Qatari multi-millionaire ex flew solo.
