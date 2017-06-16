Say What? Kenya Moore Admits She Secretly Got Married

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have thrown the term “sneaky” around quite often when referring to Kenya Moore — but new reports prove that Ms. Kenya is sneakier than we thought.

People Magazine reports that the reality star tied the knot last weekend in an intimate beach getaway in St. Lucia surrounded by family and friends. Sources say that her new hubby, a businessman she first met a year ago and began dating a few months later, is choosing to stay out of the spotlight. So for now, his identity being kept private from the press.

Kenya told the mag, “I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.” The star took to Instagram to share a few moments from her getaway, but fans had no idea she was there to get married.

#currentmood 😊 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

#AllINeed #thankful A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

This definitely proves that the former Miss USA is over the traumatic relationship with her ex Matt Jordan.

Congrats to the newlyweds!