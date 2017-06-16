9 O'Clock News
Black Music Month: HER Bold Story with Dyana Williams

The mother of Black Music Month, the co-creator, CEO, artist development, radio host, just to name a few, Dyana Williams sat down for our latest feature for our HER Bold Story Series!

She discusses her biggest career obstacles, advice she wish she could give her younger self, advice for today’s media, and her BOLDEST move she made that helped put her in the position she is in today!

 

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.


 

