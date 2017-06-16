9 O'Clock News
50 Cent Trashes Tupac Movie ‘All Eyez On Me’ [Photos]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
'Power' Season 3 New York Premiere

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


Rapper, entrepreneur, actor and now film critic 50 Cent offered a harsh review of All Eyez On Me.

While some people are waiting to check out the movie this weekend, some dedicated fans went to some late night showings of the Tupac biopic. So far, online reviews have been mixed. But 50 Cent isn’t mixed about his. He thinks its trash.

He gave his thumbs down in an Instagram post earlier this morning.

 

 

