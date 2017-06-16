Entertainment
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High School!

Posted 20 hours ago
Kids In The Spotlight's Movies By Kids, For Kids Film Awards

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ___________________ Dr. Dre is giving back in a major way! The hip-hop mogul and Compton native is donating $10 million dollars to help build a performing arts center at the new Compton High School. ___________________ In a statement about his donation, Dr. Dre says, “My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve. The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future." _________________________ Students and members of the community will have access to the center that will feature a 1,200-seat theater as well as— Read more at theshaderoom.com 📸: Paul Archuleta/@gettyimages

