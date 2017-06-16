So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Demetrius Shipp Jr. Blazes In Blue For ‘All Eyez On Me’ Premiere

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays the late Tupac Shakur in the highly anticipated biopic All Eyez On Me, graced the L.A. crowd with his presence at the movie’s red carpet premiere last night.

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Demetrius was wearing a blue and black print suit designed by Valentino and a pair of classic black Jimmy Choo shoes. His suit was nicely fitted, pairing it up with a silk black shirt that was left unbuttoned to show off his bronzed hue of melanin.

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


A near spitting image of the legendary rapper, Demetrius even had the signature nose piercing in place. The movie drops in theaters on Friday, June 16.

What do you think of Demetrius’ look? Is he giving you Tupac flashbacks? Vote either HAUTE or NAUGHT in the poll below!


