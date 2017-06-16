The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How The Grammys Are Changing The Way They Look At Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Every year around awards season, the Grammys’ treatment (or neglect, even) of hip-hop is highlighted again and again. It has been clear for many years that the committee deciding which artists to award and whose music deserves recognition is rarely making informed decisions. Well, finally, after all this time, something is being done to remedy that.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What Was Off About The Lionel Richie Tribute At The Grammys? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Frank Ocean’s Letter To The Grammy Organizers Was Valid [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: LL Cool J Gives Warning About Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Performance [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

