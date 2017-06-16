Gary’s Tea: Why Keshia Knight-Pulliam Can Love Bill Cosby & Still Be Against Sexual Assault [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keshia Knight-Pulliam was spotted alongside Bill Cosby as he headed to court for sexual assault charges. She has been very vocal about why she has chosen to stand by his side despite the gravity of the accusations against him. Some might say that Keshia’s decision to support him is the same as her turning a blind eye or even condoning sexual assault, but she made it clear that is not the case.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

