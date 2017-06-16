9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jay Z Goes on Epic Twitter Rant

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Jay Z has always been very aware of the weight that his pen carries, and he isn’t known to waste many words.

Yesterday Jigga was the first rapper in American history inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He took to Twitter to show his admiration for past inspirations and current carriers of the culture.

matty willz matt z1079

Source: matty willz matt z1079 / matty willz matt z1079


The Business Man named over 50 emcees – past and present. Everyone from Pimp C and KRS-One to Future, Quavo and Travis Scott. He even showed love for past lyrical enemies – including 50 Cent, Nas and Joe Budden.

 

Click [here] to see all of Hov’s tweets.

 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Jay Z Goes on Epic Twitter Rant

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos