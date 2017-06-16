Jay Z Goes on Epic Twitter Rant

Jay Z has always been very aware of the weight that his pen carries, and he isn’t known to waste many words.

Yesterday Jigga was the first rapper in American history inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He took to Twitter to show his admiration for past inspirations and current carriers of the culture.

The Business Man named over 50 emcees – past and present. Everyone from Pimp C and KRS-One to Future, Quavo and Travis Scott. He even showed love for past lyrical enemies – including 50 Cent, Nas and Joe Budden.

Click [here] to see all of Hov’s tweets.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: