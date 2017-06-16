New Music Friday: 2 Chainz, Big Boi and Young Thug All Drop Solo Albums Today

Stream 2 Chainz’ “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” LP

Via |

ATLANTA, GA – The wait is finally over. After the original April 7 release date for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music came and went, 2 Chainz delivers his new album just in time for your summer functions.

The newest entry to 2 Chainz’s discography features 16 tracks and boasts production by Mike WiLL Made-It, Mike Dean, FKi, Mano and Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Guests include Migos, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songs, Jhené Aiko and Monica.

