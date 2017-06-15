So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Zendaya Stuns On The Red Carpet And Shows Love To Rihanna

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Zendaya has become quite the fashion slayer with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, who also assisted in co-creating her shoe line. She stepped on the red carpet for the premiere of Spiderman: Homecoming wearing a blue Jonathan Simkhai dress.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty


She paired the bias cut blue ruffled dress with python blue heels from the Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik collection…fierce!

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty


We’re loving the daring slit and this feminine look.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Madrid Photocall

Source: Carlos Alvarez / Getty


She served us with the increasingly popular wavy wet hair look and gave us full brows with a natural face. We’re loving it!

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner!

Erykah Badu Stans Out For Zendaya’s ‘Tyrone’ Performance On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

#BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

20 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

Continue reading Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos