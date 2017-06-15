The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hip-Hop Spot: What Did XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class Get Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


Every year, XXL Magazine releases its Freshman Class issue, which highlights the next generation of rappers who could very well be running the industry one day. This year’s list has produced a lot of buzz, with polarized responses; some folks are here for it, others think they got it all wrong. Headkrack shares his two cents, along with special guest Noel, who is making his second appearance on the Hip-Hop Spot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Who should have been on the list? Who is going to take over in 2018? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from the discussion in this Hip-Hop Spot in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How Remy Ma Used Summer Jam To Take Shots At Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Are People Hating On Kendrick Lamar’s Gift To His Sister? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is An Acquired Taste [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

June 15: This Day in Black Music History

2 photos Launch gallery

June 15: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading Hip-Hop Spot: What Did XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class Get Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

June 15: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos