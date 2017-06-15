Uncategorized
Jamie Foxx Presents a Song to Help Cheer Up the Cavs Players and Fans

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Source: NBC / Getty


It’s safe to say we all saw what happened on the night of Monday, June 12th, 2017.  The Golden State Warriors beating out the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017 NBA Championship title.  Fans of Dub Nation and haters of the team in The Land were excited for Kevin Durant getting a ring, and Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green among others getting their second ring within the last three years.

Even though a lot of celebrities all over the nation were rooting for the Dubs, many were still supporting the Cavs.  One of the fans is actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx.  He recently appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live with a song to help cheer up Cleveland, the Cavs, and the team’s fans everywhere.


He gives a shout-out to Cleveland before introducing the song, as Foxx plays on a piano with a backdrop of Downtown Cleveland, along with the “Cleveland” logo.  Foxx then started the performance with this:

“Cleveland, this is for you, cheer up Cleveland!!  You know why Cleveland?  You’ll always have Cleveland!!  Even though you lost the game…” right before he goes into the song.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, perogies, and Cleveland-born celebrities such as Halle Berry and Drew Carey get mentioned in the song.  Just goes to show there are still a lot of things to enjoy and to be thankful of when it comes to The Land – Cleveland!!

Let us know what you think of Jamie’s song.

(Jamie, if you’re reading this, thank you for that song!!!)

 

