‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Accused Of Sexual Assault Speaks Out Against Allegations

The man at the center of the firestorm, DeMario Jackson, told reporters his “character and family name has been assassinated.”

The man at the center of the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ sexual assault case is speaking out against the allegations.

We previously reported, production has suspended on the dating reality show, after one of the contestants, Corrine Olympios, claimed she was sexually assaulted during taping by one of her cast members, DeMario Jackson.

According to reports, Jackson and Corrine were allegedly drinking and engaged in ‘rubbing, touching, and fingering,’ while cameras were rolling.

Olympios has since lawyered up, claiming the activities occurred without her consent.

DeMario is now defending his reputation in a new statement, telling E! news that his “character and family name has been assassinated.”

“I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws,” he said via his publicist to the entertainment site.

