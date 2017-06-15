Entertainment
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet Calls Him ‘Broke’

See the 'do below.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
#TSRHairDosAndDonts #Tyga is out here rocking a mini fro, #Roommates, are you feeling it?

Tyga done changed now that he isn’t dating Kylie Jenner anymore.

The rapper, who’s always in the news for not paying his bills, has been rocking a mini-‘fro lately. Now, his hair is starting to grow and Instagram is having a ball with the resulting photos. The internet’s resounding theory is he’s broke and can no longer afford a haircut every week.

One comment under The Shade Room’s post alluded to Kylie Jenner revoking his alleged allowance now that she’s done with him. “He look so broke without his allowance 😂😂😂😂,” @mmikkkaa_ wrote. Another read, “He look like my uncle.”

Making fun of himself, Tyga captioned the Snap “Bruce Tee.”

Tweet us your thoughts on his new style. Are ‘fros not in or is it just odd that Tyga’s growing his hair out when his waves are usually on swim? Who knows, maybe box braids are in his near future.

