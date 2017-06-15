News
Home > News

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left In Daycare Van

Find out the disturbing details.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment


A 5-year-old Arkansas boy died Monday after he was left in a day care van all day.

West Memphis Police say that the boy may have been asleep when the van arrived at the daycare early Monday and never got off the van, which remained in the parking lot. According to authorities, the van for Ascent child care center picked up the boy before 7 a.m. and was supposed to drop him off at the center. However, the day care’s staff found him dead inside when they came to load children in the van to go home after 3 p.m.

West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker told reporters,, “He had no disabilities that prevented. He was mobile, he was also vocal.” There were two adults on board who somehow missed the child when escorting others off the bus. Police said the temperature in the daycare parking lot was 91 degrees when authorities responded to the incident.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, which regulates day care centers in Arkansas, are also investigating the incident. Authorities will forward the case to the Crittenden County District Attorney for possible charges against multiple people.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left In Daycare Van

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 14 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos