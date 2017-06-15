9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Damian Marley Confirms New Jay-Z Muisc

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rumors have been spreading like a wild fire abouit a new Jay-Z project ever since he was announced as a headliner of for the Made In America Festival coming up.

Over the weekend, Jay took a trip to Kingston, Jamaica and linked up with reggae artist, Damian Marley and Junior Reid. Marley said, “He’s [Jay-Z] been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston.”

It wasn’t all just pleasure though, according to Damian, there was music made. Even though Jr. Gong is working on his own album, he says the music they worked on is not for his project. “I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out. We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically.” -Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

Looks like we just poured gas on the fire.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Damian Marley Confirms New Jay-Z Muisc

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos