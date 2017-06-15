Damian Marley Confirms New Jay-Z Muisc

Rumors have been spreading like a wild fire abouit a new Jay-Z project ever since he was announced as a headliner of for the Made In America Festival coming up.

Over the weekend, Jay took a trip to Kingston, Jamaica and linked up with reggae artist, Damian Marley and Junior Reid. Marley said, “He’s [Jay-Z] been to Jamaica before, but never Kingston. So he wanted to come down to Kingston and asked us if we could have been there to show him around and give him a tour musically, in terms of our history in Kingston.”

It wasn’t all just pleasure though, according to Damian, there was music made. Even though Jr. Gong is working on his own album, he says the music they worked on is not for his project. “I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out. We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically.” -Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

Looks like we just poured gas on the fire.

