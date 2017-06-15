9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Reality Star Mother Of D.Wade’s “Break Baby” Says She Wasn’t A Home Wrecker

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat - Game Six

Source: Issac Baldizon / Getty


Remeber the baby that Dwayne Wade had while on a “break” from his now wife Gabrielle Union?  Well the mother of his son is Aja Metoyer and is speaking out and giving her side of the story claiming that she actually didn’t wreck D. Wade and Gabby’s happy home.

When news broke that Chicago Bulls baller Dwyane Wade was having another kid and his girlfriend (now wife) Gabrielle Union wasn’t the child’s mother all hell broke loose. When the news surfaced, it was alleged Dwyane and Gabby had “taken a break” from their relationship when Dwyane and Aja created a baby named Xavier Wade.

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage / Getty


Stepping into the limelight, D. Wade’s son’s mother Aja Metoyer decided to join VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” along with her sisters, Melissa and Kristen Metoyer. She joined the cast, in the season now airing, in an effort to give her sisters exposure so they could capitalize from the opportunity to further their careers. She has a “break baby” (a term she hates) with D. Wade and she also shares two daughters with Damon Wayans Jr., son of actor/producer Damon Wayans. READ MORE

 


 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Reality Star Mother Of D.Wade’s “Break Baby” Says She Wasn’t A Home Wrecker

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sound The Alarm: Is This A Photo Of…
 17 hours ago
06.16.17
Here’s Your Behind The Scenes Look At Cars…
 18 hours ago
06.16.17
Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet…
 20 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 3 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 3 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 3 days ago
06.13.17
Photos