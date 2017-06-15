Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI Arrest

This is definitely a step in the right direction for the golf legend.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s been a little under a month since golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after he was found asleep at the wheel after being under the influence of both alcohol and prescription medication. Now it appears that he is taking the necessary steps to get his life back on track by entering a rehab facility for treatment.

Tiger Woods Booking Photo

Source: Handout / Getty


It is currently being reported by The Root that Tiger Woods is headed back to rehab following his DUI arrest and damaged reputation. If you recall, he first entered rehab back in 2010 for treatment for Vicodin and Ambien addiction at a facility in Arizona.

The details of his reported rehab stint are BELOW:

Golf great [Tiger Woods] is reportedly going back to rehab to avoid losing joint custody of his two kids after his recent DUI arrest.

“Tiger visited the hospital with his children on June 2, then went alone two days later to complete paperwork and his assessment,” according to Radar Online.

Woods reportedly reserved the entire male-inpatient unit of the Jupiter Medical Center near his Florida home, the New York Post reports.

An unnamed source also told the NY Post about how Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren feels about his current state and his ability to be around their two children, daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 8. “Elin wants Tiger to get professional help before the kids spend a single night alone with him again,’’ a source told the Post. “God forbid they’re in the car when he’s drugged up!”

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2942493/demario-jackson-corrine-olympios-bachelor-in-paradise-sexual-assault/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2942484/hip-hop-hall-of-fame-to-open-20-story-museum-in-harlem/

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 7 hours ago
06.15.17
Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 2 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos