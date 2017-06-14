Columbus Afrocentric Student Wins Gold Medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Congrats to 16 year old Jordan Horston who just returned home from Argentina after winning a gold medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup Championships. Horston was one of 12 girls to represent the USA and is a rising junior at Afrocentric High School.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Horston first tried out for the team in Colorado followed by many games that took them to the final championship game in Argentina where they beat Canada for the gold medal. Horston returned to family and friends Tuesday June 13 at the John Glenn International Airport and was taken to a surprise welcome home party later that evening.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: