Columbus Afrocentric Student Wins Gold Medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Columbus Afrocentric Student Wins Gold Medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment


 

Congrats to 16 year old Jordan Horston who just returned home from Argentina after winning a gold medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup Championships.  Horston was one of 12 girls to represent the USA and is a rising junior at Afrocentric High School.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Horston first tried out for the team in Colorado followed by many games that took them to the final championship game in Argentina where they beat Canada for the gold medal.  Horston returned to family and friends Tuesday June 13 at the John Glenn International Airport and was taken to a surprise welcome home party later that evening.

 


 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Columbus Afrocentric Student Wins Gold Medal at FIBA Basketball World Cup

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 1 day ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 1 day ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos