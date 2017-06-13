David Banner On Why White People Have No Business Using The N-Word [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rapper and activist David Banner had some thoughts to share on Bill Maher‘s usage of the n-word on his HBO show, “Real Time With Bill Maher.” Unlike many folks who have come forward in defense of Bill Maher, David feels that white folks have no reason to want to say the n-word.

David explains why, historically, the N-word and what it means shouldn’t be something that white people desire to say if they’re really down for with the revolution. Click on the audio player to hear more in this important exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

