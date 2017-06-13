The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

David Banner On Why White People Have No Business Using The N-Word [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Rapper and activist David Banner had some thoughts to share on Bill Maher‘s usage of the n-word on his HBO show, “Real Time With Bill Maher.” Unlike many folks who have come forward in defense of Bill Maher, David feels that white folks have no reason to want to say the n-word.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

David explains why, historically, the N-word and what it means shouldn’t be something that white people desire to say if they’re really down for with the revolution. Click on the audio player to hear more in this important exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: David Banner: “I Know A Lot Of The Stuff That I Say Scares A Lot Of People” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: David Banner: “There Is No Peaceful Route For What’s Going On In America” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 

RELATED: David Banner Explains What Led To His Arrest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack & David Banner In The Hip Hop Spot

David Banner Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

2 photos Launch gallery

David Banner Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading David Banner Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

David Banner Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos