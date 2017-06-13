Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll Never Run For President

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America

Source: Fred Watkins / Getty

Welp. Looks like Mother O won’t be the one to save us in 2020.

 

With the disgrace, incompetency and overall outrage at the current Trump administration, many are hoping for a sense of relief during the 2020 presidential election and Oprah Winfrey was rumored to be a top contender…but not anymore.

Oprah Winfrey recently dashed any hopes of a possible 2020 presidential run when she revealed that it would never happen. As reported by The Root, while being interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter’s podcast Awards Chatter she emphatically stated that there would be no future presidential plans for her.

“I will never run for public office,” Winfrey said. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.” When pressed further and asked if she thought she could beat Donald Trump should he decide to run for a second term, she was even more adamant about not running. “I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that,” she said. “But I will never have to know the answer to that because I will never run for public office.”

And with that, Mother O just shut down any possible hopes that she could save us from a possible repeat of #45 and his gang of fools. With both Michelle Obama and Winfrey out of the running, it appears that the democratic frontrunner could be former Vice President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Winfrey is gearing up for the season two premiere of the hit OWN network drama series Queen Sugar, which is slated for a two-night premiere on June 20 and June 21 at 10P.M.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2942162/janelle-edwards-dies-plastic-surgery/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2942192/lights-camera-action-rhoa-starts-shooting-season-10/

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Fred Watkins, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos