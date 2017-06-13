Uncategorized
Ice Cube Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
Ice Cube Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Ice Cube, a man who once rapped on a song called “Burn Hollywood Burn,” now has a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Cube is not literally cemented in California history. The NWA co-founder and Gangsta rap OG has his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, dead or alive.

“You know, you don’t get here by yourself,” said Cube, shouting out his recently deceased friend and DJ, DJ Crazy Toones. “And when you’re coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you’ll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day. Today is not really about Ice Cube. It’s about all the people who helped me get here.”

Cube was later joined by his NWA crew members during the ceremony. Watch the video below.

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre‘s ex-girlfriend Michel’le‘s attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre’s many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul’s vicious abuse of Michel’le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation’s opinion of Dr. Dre. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversial film.

Photos