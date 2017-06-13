Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days After New Trailer Dropped

Suspicious much?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Comic-Con International 2016 - Marvel Studios Presentation

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


Black Twitter had a field day when the trailer for the upcoming Black Panther movie was released earlier this week.

Maybe the excitement about seeing Black superheroes sparked some uneasiness in Hollywood. Reports say that just 48 hours after dropping the trailer for the Ryan Coogler film, Marvel quietly canceled their spinoff comic World of Wakanda.

The Black Panther spinoff comic book focuses on the Dora Milaje, the Panther’s highly trained female guard. This isn’t the only Panther spinoff to be canceled this year —  Black Panther and the Crew got canceled last month after just two issues. According to the Daily Dot, Marvel sales are falling overall, and it’s partly because they rely on a flawed system. Publishers focus their attention on pre-orders from comic stores, meaning Black Panther and the Crew got canceled due to “low sales” for issues that hadn’t actually come out yet.

World of Wakanda’s cancellation is a bummer for comic book fans, but in order for them to start making movies like Black Panther, people have to show up and support, #Message.

Catch Black Panther in theaters February 18, 2018.

The Women Of The Black Panther Party

9 photos Launch gallery

The Women Of The Black Panther Party

Continue reading The Women Of The Black Panther Party

The Women Of The Black Panther Party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos