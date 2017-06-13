Entertainment
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching Tattoos

You might need a microscope.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub Second Anniversary Celebration With Travis Scott

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


It appears Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reached the “matching tats” phase in their relationship. On Monday, the two posted pics of themselves inked up on their respective Snapchat accounts. Now, both are complete with a tiny butterfly tattoo — Jenner has one on the back of her right leg ,just above her ankle, while Scott has his in the same spot on his left leg.

Did #TravisScott and #KylieJenner get matching tattoos? 👀 #BaeWatch

The tattoos are possibly a nod to Scott’s new track “Butterfly Effect.” Many fans have guessed that the song might be about Jenner and after it was released, Scott posted an Instagram photo of her leaving a private plane with the caption, “Butterfly Effect.”

Scott raps on the track, “Heatin’ up, baby, I’m just heatin’ up / Need ya love, not a need, it is a must/ Feelin’ stuck, you know how to keep me up / Icy love, icy like a hockey puck.”

Jenner and Scott were first spotted booed up at Coachella in April. A source told Us Weekly back in May, “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal.”

Matching tats? Let’s hope it is “the real deal.”

 

 

