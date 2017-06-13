Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic

Gotta love her.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Kerry Washington is hitting the big screen again in Cars 3. The family friendly flick hits theaters this Friday and is sure to wow adults and kids.

Xilla Valentine got Kerry to go deep about privacy, Hollywood, politics and more. Plus, her character in Cars 3. “She teaches us a lot about this disposable society that we are in right now,” Kerry explains. “We tend to gravitate towards what’s new and flashy and shiny as opposed to valuing what’s tried and true. Valuing the members who have accomplished a great deal, our wise members of society.”

Kerry was hush when it came to her private life, especially children, but she was unapologetically vocal about politics. Watch the fascinating interview above!

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos