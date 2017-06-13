Yandy Smith Explains How She Feels About Using The N-Word [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Bill Maher dropped the n-word casually on his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” everyone got all up in arms. Some people began to call for Bill Maher to get fired. But because of his known associations with black people, and his comedic reputation for getting at everybody, not just any one group in particular, after his apology, and an intense episode dedicated to discussion of the incident afterwards, he was pretty much off the hook.

So was Bill Maher out of line in using the n-word, or does he have certain privileges as a comedian and a known non-racist white person? Guest-host Yandy Smith explains why she was offended by it, and how she treats the usage of the word in her every day life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

