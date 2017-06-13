The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Beyonce Alowishus On How She Is Feeling The Day Before Her Baby Is Due! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
The fourth season of Rickey Smiley For Real is almost here! Da Brat talks about her experience going into the women’s prison to speak some encouraging words, which wouldn’t have happened without the show. Meanwhile Gary With Da Tea found himself following Beyonce Alowishus around as she prepares to have her baby! He also says he and Juicy got into a little beef this season.

Beyonce is at home, on bedrest, but still hard at work. Headkrack gets her on the line and she talks about how she’s feeling the day before her due date! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and make sure you watch out the premiere of season four tonight on TVOne at 8pm!

